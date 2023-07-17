RU RU
Bruno Fernandes responded to a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 15:42
Bruno Fernandes responded to a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

The source suggests that the player received several lucrative offers from Saudi clubs. However, the Portuguese midfielder intends to stay at Manchester United, where he could potentially become the team's captain in the near future.

28-year-old Bruno Fernandes has been playing for Manchester United since January 2020. He has made a total of 185 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 64 goals and providing 54 assists. Fernandes' contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026 with an option to extend for an additional year. With Manchester United, Fernandes won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season. He previously played for Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria, and Sporting.

Fernandes has represented the Portugal national team since 2017. He has earned 57 caps for the Portuguese national team, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. He has also received six yellow cards.

Robert Sykes
