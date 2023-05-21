"Brighton" won the Premier League match and secured their place in Eurocups

"Brighton" won the Premier League match against "Southampton" with a score of 3-1.

The victory for the home team was secured by Evan Ferguson's brace and a goal from Pascal Gross. Mohamed Elyounoussi scored for the visitors.

With 61 points, "Brighton" occupies the sixth position in the Premier League table and has secured their place in the Europa League. "Southampton" with 24 points remains in the last 20th place and has already been relegated to the Championship.

"Brighton" - "Southampton" - 3:1 (2:0)

Goals: Ferguson, 29 - 1:0, Ferguson, 40 - 2:0, Elyounoussi, 58 - 2:1, Gross, 69 - 3:1

"Brighton": Steele, Veltman (Undav, 74), Dunk, Kuhl (Van Hecke, 89), Izquierdo, Gross, Mac Allister, Ennis (Buonanotte, 46), Caicedo, Mitoma (Gilmore, 89), Ferguson (Welbeck, 65).

"Southampton": McCarthy, Bree (Livramento, 77), Bednarek, Vojnovic, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi (Sulemana, 71), Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz (Armstrong, 71), Lavia (Doyle, 84), Aribio (Ballard, 70), Walcott.

