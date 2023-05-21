EN RU
"West Ham" defeated the Premier League underdog

Football news Yesterday, 10:58
"Вест Хэм" defeated the Premier League underdog Photo: West Ham Instagram / Unknown

"West Ham" secured a victory over "Leeds" with a score of 3-1 in the 37th round of the English Premier League.

The goals for the London club were scored by Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, and Manuel Lanzini. Rodrigo Moreno found the net for the visiting team.

With 40 points, "West Ham" climbed to the 14th position in the league table, while "Leeds" remained in the relegation zone in 18th place with 31 points.

"West Ham" - "Leeds" - 3:1 (1:1)
Goals: Rodrigo, 17 - 0:1, Rice, 31 - 1:1, Bowen, 72 - 2:1, Lanzini, 90 - 3:1

"West Ham": Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma (Kraer, 46), Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Fornals (Johnson, 90), L. Peketa, Bowen (Lanzini, 84), Ings (Mubama, 90).

"Leeds": Robles, Ayling, Weber, Christensen, Struijk (Greenwood, 84), Koch, Forshaw (Aaronson, 62), McClen (Roca, 84), Harrison (Summerville, 62), Rodrigo, Bamford (Nyonto, 34).

Don't miss: The champion of the English Premier League has been determined.

