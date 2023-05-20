The English Premier League champion has been determined
Football news
Photo: Manchester City Instagram / Unknown
The English Premier League season 2022/2023 has been won by "Manchester City".
In the 37th round of the Premier League, "Arsenal" lost to "Nottingham Forest" with a score of 0-1, losing their chances to catch up with the "City" team.
"Manchester City" secured the championship title with 85 points from 35 matches.
This is the third consecutive title and the ninth overall for "Manchester City". Only "Manchester United" (20), "Liverpool" (19), and "Arsenal" (13) have won the title more times.
