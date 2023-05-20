Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title

In the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga, "Bayern Munich" lost to "RB Leipzig" with a score of 1-3 at home.

The away team secured the victory with goals from Konrad Laimer, Christopher Nkunku, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Serge Gnabry scored for the hosts.

"Bayern Munich" is currently leading the Bundesliga table with 68 points, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund, but the latter has a game in hand. "RB Leipzig" climbed to the third position with 63 points, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the Champions League.

"Bayern Munich" - "RB Leipzig" - 1:3 (1:0)

Goals: Gnabry, 25 - 1:0, Laimer, 64 - 1:1, Nkunku, 76 (penalty) - 1:2, Szoboszlai, 86 (penalty) - 1:3

"Bayern Munich": Sommer, Meunier, Pavar, de Ligt, Joao Cancelo (Upamecano, ), Goretzka (Gravenberch, 69), Kimmich, Muller, Coman (Tel, 77), Musiala, Gnabry (Sane, 69).

"RB Leipzig": Gulacsi, Simakan (Henrichs, 46), Orban, Guardiol (Klostermann, 87), Halstenberg, Laimer, Olmo (Diallo, 87), Aït-Nouri (Kampule, 69), Szoboszlai, André Silva (Forsberg, 69), Nkunku.

Don't miss: "Union" lost to "Hoffenheim" in a Bundesliga match.