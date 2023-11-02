Brighton have extended the contract with the 33-year-old footballer

English Brighton have agreed to extend their partnership with 33-year-old goalkeeper Jason Steele.

According to the press service of the English club, the agreement with the experienced Seagulls' goalkeeper will be valid until the end of June 2026.

Brighton's coaching staff expressed joy at the player's decision to remain at the club.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi noted that Jason is a great player and his attitude and leadership have played a huge role in the club's progress during his time here.

It is noteworthy that the goalkeeper has been defending the colors of Brighton for five years; he moved to the club in 2018.

This season, he has played nine matches for the Seagulls in different tournaments and conceded 17 goals.

The player's previous agreement with the club ran until the end of June 2025. According to the thematic resource Transfermarkt, the estimated cost of the football player is four million euros.