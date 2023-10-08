RU RU NG NG
Main News Brighton and Liverpool couldn't determine the stronger team as the match ended in a draw

Football news
In the eighth round of the English Premier League, Brighton hosted Liverpool at their home ground. Roberto De Zerbi's team was trying to break a three-match winless streak, but the visitors came with the intention of winning.

The scoring was opened by the hosts when Adingra capitalized on an opponent's mistake and sent the ball past Alisson with a powerful shot in the 21st minute. However, towards the end of the first half, the "Reds" not only equalized but also took the lead. Salah first leveled the score from a pass by Darwin Nunez and then converted a penalty. The teams went into halftime with Liverpool leading 2-1.

Early in the second half, Jurgen Klopp's team missed another good opportunity. Ryan Gravenberch managed to hit the crossbar from a great position. And in the 79th minute, Lewis Dunk scored his first goal of the season with an assist from Solly March.

In the end, the thrilling match ended in a well-deserved draw.

Brighton - Liverpool - 2:2

Goals: 1:0 - Adingra 21, 1:1 - Salah 40, 1:2 - Salah 45+1, 2:2 - Dunk 79.

After this draw, Liverpool and Brighton are still separated by just one point in the table. After eight played matches, Liverpool have 17 points, while Brighton has 16.

