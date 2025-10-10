ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Breaking! Saudi club Al-Ahli in talks with Vinícius Jr.

A sensational transfer in the making?
Football news Today, 11:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius Jr. has recently found himself in a difficult situation at Real Madrid, and it appears he could be on his way out.

Details: According to Indykaila News, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli are currently in negotiations with the Brazilian winger. The club is reportedly ready to offer a staggering £300 million package to the player. Should Vinícius reject Real Madrid’s proposal for a new contract, the Spanish giants would be prepared to sell him to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian star’s house in Madrid recently caught fire. The blaze started in a sauna located in the basement, which was completely destroyed. Smoke spread across two floors of the residence, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Brazilian influencer Anna Silva also shared many intimate details of her communication with the Real Madrid winger. According to her, he thinks about nothing but sex.

Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.

