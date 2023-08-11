Borussia Mönchengladbach staged a scoring extravaganza in the German Cup match

RU RU
Football news Today, 13:57
In the first round of the German Cup, Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Berzenbrück, a club from the fifth division, with a score of 7:0 in an away match. The match took place at the Osnatel Arena in Osnabrück.

Frank Onyora opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Nathan Ngumu extended Borussia's lead in the middle of the first half. Tomáš Chvancara further increased the lead to 3-0 in the 32nd minute. A few minutes later, Chvancara scored his second goal of the match, making it 4-0. Onyora completed his brace by scoring the fifth goal in the 56th minute. Robin Hack added a sixth goal in the 77th minute. In the final moments of the match, Tomáš Chvancara secured his hat-trick and set the final score to 7-0.

Berzenbrück - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:7 (0:4)
Goals: 0:1 - 21 Onyora, 0:2 - 26 Ngumu, 0:3 - 32 Chvancara, 0:4 - 34 Chvancara, 0:5 - 56 Onyora, 0:6 - 77 Hack, 0:7 - 89 Rahn.

Berzenbrück: Bemann, Leinweber, Gretten, Hedemann (Aiter, 72), Reimerink, Bannink, Muric (Klaushalmann, 46), Waldo (Aloi, 70), Papachristodoulou, Mannix (Müller, 46), Lürmann (Meyer, 60).

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin, Scally, Friedrich, Weber, Ntets, Itakura (Neuhaus, 46), Onyora (Kyairódia, 72), Weghorst, Ngumu (Hack, 72), Plea, Chvancara (Rahnos, 72).

Yellow cards: Papachristodoulou (14), Reimerink (33), Chvancara (41).

