Borussia Dortmund want Bayern midfielder

According to 90Min, Borussia Dortmund is showing interest in Bayern Munich and Austria national team midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Dortmund club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayern Munich is reportedly willing to sell Sabitzer for a fee ranging from 15 to 20 million euros. If the Austrian midfielder agrees to move to Borussia Dortmund, the clubs will initiate negotiations.

Marcel Sabitzer, 29, has been playing for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2021, after transferring from RB Leipzig for a fee of 15 million euros. He has made 54 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. In the second half of the previous season, Sabitzer played for Manchester United on loan, appearing in 18 matches, scoring three goals, and providing one assist.

Sabitzer has been representing the Austria national team since 2012. He has accumulated 71 caps, scoring 14 goals, and providing 12 assists. Additionally, he has received seven yellow cards while playing for the national team.