Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

In the second round of the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund will host AC Milan at their home ground in Group F. In their opening match, Borussia Dortmund faced a tough defeat on the road against PSG, losing 0-2. As for the Bundesliga, Terzic's team is currently in fourth place with 14 points after six matches. Additionally, Borussia Dortmund remains one of the few teams in Europe that has yet to suffer a defeat in their domestic league.

Milan, on the other hand, didn't start the Champions League as well as their fans had hoped. In their first match, they couldn't secure a victory against Newcastle United at home, playing to a goalless draw. In Serie A, Pioli's squad has accumulated 18 points after seven rounds and shares the top spot with Inter Milan.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan will take place on Wednesday, October 4th, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Below, we've curated details on where you can catch this pivotal fixture in your region.