Borussia Dortmund reach deal for Bayern midfielder

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg's tweet, Bayern Munich and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is close to joining Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer fee for the player is reported to be 19 million euros, which could increase with additional bonuses. Sabitzer is expected to undergo a medical examination in the near future.

The 29-year-old Sabitzer has been with Bayern Munich since the summer of 2021 when he moved from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of 15 million euros. During his time with Bayern, he played 54 matches, scored two goals, and provided two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. In the second half of the previous season, Sabitzer played for Manchester United on loan, appearing in 18 matches, scoring three goals, and providing one assist.

Sabitzer has been representing the Austrian national team since 2012. He has played a total of 71 matches for Austria, scoring 14 goals, providing 12 assists, and receiving seven yellow cards.