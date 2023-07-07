EN RU
Borussia Dortmund extend contract with experienced goalkeeper

Borussia Dortmund extend contract with experienced goalkeeper

Football news Today, 12:20
Photo: Borussia Dortmund website

The press office of Borussia Dortmund has announced on their official website the contract extension of goalkeeper Alexander Meyer-Schade.

The new agreement between the 32-year-old goalkeeper and the German club will be valid until the summer of 2025.

Meyer-Schade has been playing for Borussia Dortmund since 2022. He joined the club from Jan Regensburg as a free agent. Previously, he also played for Havelser, Energie, and Stuttgart. In the past season, Meyer-Schade appeared in 12 matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, conceding 17 goals.

Borussia Dortmund came close to winning the championship title in the previous season but ended up in second place after a draw with Mainz in the final 34th match, with a score of 2-2. The title went to Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund, founded 113 years ago in 1909, has won the German championship title eight times, which is the third-most in the country's history after Bayern Munich (33) and Nuremberg (9). Additionally, the club has won the DFB-Pokal five times and the DFL-Supercup six times. The highlight in Borussia Dortmund's history is their victory in the UEFA Champions League in the 1996/1997 season.

