Borussia Dortmund extend contract with Champions League winners

Borussia Dortmund extend contract with Champions League winners

Football news Today, 09:30
Borussia Dortmund extend contract with Champions League winners

The press service of Borussia Dortmund announced on their official website that they have extended the contract with midfielder Emre Can.

The new agreement between the player and the German club will be valid until the summer of 2026.

Emre Can, 29 years old, has been playing for Borussia Dortmund since the summer of 2020. He transferred to Dortmund from Juventus, with the transfer fee being 25 million euros. In total, he has played 121 matches for the Dortmund club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists. Previously, the midfielder has also played for Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool.

Emre Can is a champion of Germany and Italy, a two-time winner of the German Cup, a holder of the German Super Cup, and the Italian Super Cup. He has also won the UEFA Champions League.

Since 2015, Emre Can has been playing for the German national team. He has appeared in 41 matches for the German national team, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has also received six yellow cards. As part of the German national team, he became a winner of the UEFA Nations League.

