Borussia Dortmund buy Bellingham replacement

The press service of Dortmund “Borussia” on the official website announced the transfer of midfielder “Wolfsburg” and the German national team Felix Nmecha.

The club from Dortmund paid 30 million euros for the player. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Borussia, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Nmecha is a graduate of Manchester City. He joined Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. In total, he made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. He played one match for the German national team.

Nmecha was born in Germany to Nigerian parents. At an earlier age, he moved to the UK with his family. He played for the England junior teams of different ages, but then decided to play for the German national team.

Last season, Borussia Dortmund took second place in the German championship and won a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage. Wolfsburg finished in eighth place in the Bundesliga and failed to qualify for European competition.