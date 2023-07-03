EN RU
Main News Borussia Dortmund buy Bellingham replacement

Borussia Dortmund buy Bellingham replacement

Football news Today, 14:57
Borussia Dortmund buy Bellingham replacement Photo: Borussia Dortmund website / Unknown

The press service of Dortmund “Borussia” on the official website announced the transfer of midfielder “Wolfsburg” and the German national team Felix Nmecha.

The club from Dortmund paid 30 million euros for the player. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Borussia, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Nmecha is a graduate of Manchester City. He joined Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. In total, he made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. He played one match for the German national team.

Nmecha was born in Germany to Nigerian parents. At an earlier age, he moved to the UK with his family. He played for the England junior teams of different ages, but then decided to play for the German national team.

Last season, Borussia Dortmund took second place in the German championship and won a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage. Wolfsburg finished in eighth place in the Bundesliga and failed to qualify for European competition.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Wolfsburg Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news Today, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Today, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Yesterday, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Prediction for the match CSKA Sofia - Karabakh on July 4, 2023 Football news Today, 16:42 Al-Nasr want to intercept Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Football news Today, 16:30 Manchester United close to signing England midfielder Football news Today, 16:15 AC Milan close to signing Nigeria striker Football news Today, 15:55 Steven Gerrard takes charge of Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 15:42 Bayern want to buy French midfielder Football news Today, 15:30 PSG want to intercept the transfer target of Barcelona and Manchester City Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United close to buying 2022 World Cup star Football news Today, 14:57 Borussia Dortmund buy Bellingham replacement Football news Today, 14:41 Al-Nasr bought one of the leaders of Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football Today Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Riga FC vs FK Liepaja predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023