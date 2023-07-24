Borussia Dortmund buy Bayern midfielder

Press-service of Borussia Dortmund announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and the Austrian national team.

The transfer fee is reported to be 19 million euros, with the potential to increase further through bonuses. The Austrian player has signed a contract with Borussia Dortmund that will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Marcel Sabitzer, who is 29 years old, played for Bayern Munich since the summer of 2021 when he transferred from RB Leipzig for a fee of 15 million euros. During his time at Bayern Munich, he played in 54 matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club was set to expire in the summer of 2025. In the second half of the previous season, Sabitzer played for Manchester United on loan, featuring in 18 matches, scoring three goals, and providing one assist.

Marcel Sabitzer has been representing the Austrian national team since 2012. In total, he has played 71 matches for Austria, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists, and has received seven yellow cards.