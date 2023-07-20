RU RU
Borussia Dortmund announced the departure of the defender, whom they bought for 25 million euros

The press service of Borussia Dortmund has officially announced the departure of left-back Nico Schulz. The club and the player have reached an agreement to terminate his contract, which was originally valid until the summer of 2025. During the past season, Schulz did not make any appearances on the field. The club's management wished him luck in his future career.

Nico Schulz, who is 30 years old, played for Borussia Dortmund since the summer of 2019 when he joined the club from Hoffenheim in a transfer deal worth 25.5 million euros. He made a total of 61 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. While with Dortmund, Schulz was part of the team that won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in the 2020/2021 season and also lifted the DFL-Supercup trophy in 2019.

For the German national team, Schulz played from 2018 to 2020, earning 12 caps, scoring two goals, and providing one assist.

In the previous season, Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the Bundesliga standings, securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

