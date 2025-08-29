Boom! Xavi Simons set to sign with Tottenham any minute now

The deal is about to go through.

The Dutchman is set to join the Spurs.

Details: According to renowned journalist David Ornstein, 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons from Leipzig has agreed to terms with English side Tottenham.

Ornstein reports that the transfer fee will be €60 million, with Simons having already passed his medical. All that remains are the final formalities and the official signing of the contract.

Previously, media reported that both Manchester City and Chelsea were in pursuit of Simons, but it appears Tottenham have been the most persistent.

Last season, Simons featured in 33 matches for Leipzig, netting 11 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €70 million, and his current contract with the club runs until 2027.

Reminder: Xavi Simons grew tired of waiting for a Chelsea move and has been pushing Leipzig for a transfer