RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Boom! Xavi Simons set to sign with Tottenham any minute now

Boom! Xavi Simons set to sign with Tottenham any minute now

The deal is about to go through.
Football news Today, 03:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Boom! Xavi Simons set to sign with Tottenham any minute now Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Dutchman is set to join the Spurs.

Details: According to renowned journalist David Ornstein, 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons from Leipzig has agreed to terms with English side Tottenham.

Ornstein reports that the transfer fee will be €60 million, with Simons having already passed his medical. All that remains are the final formalities and the official signing of the contract.

Previously, media reported that both Manchester City and Chelsea were in pursuit of Simons, but it appears Tottenham have been the most persistent.

Last season, Simons featured in 33 matches for Leipzig, netting 11 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €70 million, and his current contract with the club runs until 2027.

Reminder: Xavi Simons grew tired of waiting for a Chelsea move and has been pushing Leipzig for a transfer

Related teams and leagues
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Schedule RB Leipzig News RB Leipzig Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
No transfer in sight: Manchester City have no intention of letting Savinho go Football news 27 aug 2025, 13:58 No transfer in sight: Manchester City have no intention of letting Savinho go
Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons Football news 27 aug 2025, 12:13 Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons
Football news 27 aug 2025, 10:30 Tottenham looking to make at least two more transfers before the window closes
Football news 26 aug 2025, 03:10 Tottenham and Aston Villa continue to monitor Paquetá
Como turns down Tottenham again and sets hefty price tag for Nico Paz Football news 24 aug 2025, 11:55 Como turns down Tottenham again and sets hefty price tag for Nico Paz
Transfer news 24 aug 2025, 04:31 A new attempt. Tottenham ready to offer €70 million for Savinho
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores