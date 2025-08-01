RU RU ES ES FR FR
Big philosophy! Joan Laporta: Messi is Messi, and Yamal is Yamal

Big philosophy! Joan Laporta: Messi is Messi, and Yamal is Yamal

Barcelona president shares his thoughts on comparing two of the club’s legends
Today, 08:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal and Joan Laporta Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On the eve of the new season, Laporta shared his hopes regarding the team’s young prodigy, Lamine Yamal.

Details: The renowned TV network CNN aired an excerpt from an interview with the 63-year-old president of Catalan giants Barcelona, Joan Laporta, where he reflected on two iconic figures in the club’s past and present—Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal.

"Lamine Yamal is Lamine Yamal, and Lionel Messi is Lionel Messi. Messi was the best player in the world, and Lamine, in my opinion, is the best in the world right now. But let’s see. Lamine, just like Messi at the start of his career, has a very strong character.

Of course, Messi won everything, and for me, he’s probably the greatest player of all time. He’s one of those rare geniuses who can perform at the very highest level. But the world moves on, and new geniuses emerge," Laporta admitted.

Lamine Yamal is a product of Barcelona’s famed academy. He joined the senior squad in 2023 and has rapidly elevated his game, making him the most valuable footballer in the world this year despite his tender age.

During the past season, the 18-year-old Yamal featured in 55 matches for Barça, netting 18 goals and providing 25 assists. His current contract with the Catalan club runs until 2031, and his market value, according to the well-known portal Transfermarkt, is estimated at 200 million euros.

Reminder: Breaking the rules. Lamine Yamal starred in a humorous Adidas F50 boots commercial

