Breaking the rules. Lamine Yamal stars in a hilarious Adidas F50 boots commercial

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal takes center stage in a fun-filled Adidas F50 boots commercial, which he shared on his Instagram page.

The video opens with a groundskeeper meticulously trimming the grass with scissors. After achieving a perfectly even pitch, he proudly places a sign reading "Keep off the grass," then settles into the stands to enjoy a coffee, clearly satisfied with his handiwork.

But then, a rule-breaker appears—Lamine Yamal, ball at his feet and laced up in Adidas F50s, storms the field. Ignoring the shouts of the groundskeeper, Yamal dashes across the pitch, leaving scorched turf in his wake.

The post is humorously captioned: "Stay off the grass. Ignored: F50. 🚷👟".

As a reminder, Lamine Yamal recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2031. The Spanish sensation also switched his jersey number and will now don the iconic number ten. He debuted with this legendary number in a recent friendly against Japan's Vissel Kobe.