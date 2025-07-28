With his mother and brother. Lamine Yamal shares new personal photos from Japan

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal is currently in Asia, where his team is on a preseason tour gearing up for the new campaign. The young footballer has posted several personal snapshots from Japan on his Instagram page.

Lamine shared photos from Kobe, tagging the GOODMAN bar as the location. In the images, he’s seen posing with his mother among others. The post also features a video where his younger brother makes an appearance.

As a reminder, yesterday Barcelona played their first friendly match of the preseason tour—against Japan’s Vissel Kobe. The Catalans secured a 3-1 victory. Lamine Yamal made his debut wearing the number 10 shirt and played the entire first half, though he didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet.

Up next, Barcelona will fly to South Korea, where they will face local clubs Seoul and Daegu. Those matches are set for July 31 and August 4, respectively.

By the way, Barcelona’s La Liga opener is scheduled for August 16 against Mallorca.