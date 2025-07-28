Marcus Rashford shares photos from his first game in a Barcelona shirt

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford played his first match for the new club after joining on loan from Manchester United. The forward shared his first photos from the game on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted images from the match against Japan’s Vissel Kobe, which was Barcelona’s first pre-season friendly during their training camp. He captioned the post: “First minutes in a Barca shirt! Vamos 💙❤️”.

It’s worth noting that Marcus spent just over half an hour on the pitch, and his team came out on top with a 1-3 victory.

As a reminder, Barcelona’s Asian tour continues in the coming days with two more friendlies lined up—against South Korea’s Seoul and Daegu.

On a personal note, it was recently revealed that Rashford has rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Lucia Loi. The couple split back in 2023, but have decided to give things another try. Lucia has even traveled to Spain to join him.