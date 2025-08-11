RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2

Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2

Key details for the second round.
Football news Today, 08:08
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

The opening round of the Betway Premier League took place last weekend, but midweek brings us the second round of action.

On Tuesday, August 12, three matches will be played. Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants, while Mamelodi Sundowns host AmaZulu. Orbit College will also take on Sivelile.

On Wednesday, the rest of the round will unfold. Notably, Sekhukhune will host TS Galaxy, Durban City will face Chippa United, and Kaizer Chiefs meet Polokwane City. All matches this round will kick off at 19:30 CET.

Time – CET

Betway Premier League. Round 2

  • August 12

19:30 Marumo Gallants – Orlando Pirates
19:30 Orbit College – Sivelile
19:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – AmaZulu

  • August 13

19:30 Sekhukhune – TS Galaxy
19:30 Magesi – Stellenbosch
19:30 Golden Arrows – Richards Bay
19:30 Durban City – Chippa United
19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Polokwane City

Check resent odds and betting tips for next matches of Betway Premier league.

Betway Premier League. League table

Standings provided by Sofascore
Related teams and leagues
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores