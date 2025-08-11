Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2

The opening round of the Betway Premier League took place last weekend, but midweek brings us the second round of action.

On Tuesday, August 12, three matches will be played. Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants, while Mamelodi Sundowns host AmaZulu. Orbit College will also take on Sivelile.

On Wednesday, the rest of the round will unfold. Notably, Sekhukhune will host TS Galaxy, Durban City will face Chippa United, and Kaizer Chiefs meet Polokwane City. All matches this round will kick off at 19:30 CET.

Time – CET

Betway Premier League. Round 2

August 12

19:30 Marumo Gallants – Orlando Pirates

19:30 Orbit College – Sivelile

19:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – AmaZulu

August 13

19:30 Sekhukhune – TS Galaxy

19:30 Magesi – Stellenbosch

19:30 Golden Arrows – Richards Bay

19:30 Durban City – Chippa United

19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Polokwane City

Check resent odds and betting tips for next matches of Betway Premier league.

Betway Premier League. League table