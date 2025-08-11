Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 2
The opening round of the Betway Premier League took place last weekend, but midweek brings us the second round of action.
On Tuesday, August 12, three matches will be played. Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants, while Mamelodi Sundowns host AmaZulu. Orbit College will also take on Sivelile.
On Wednesday, the rest of the round will unfold. Notably, Sekhukhune will host TS Galaxy, Durban City will face Chippa United, and Kaizer Chiefs meet Polokwane City. All matches this round will kick off at 19:30 CET.
Time – CET
Betway Premier League. Round 2
- August 12
19:30 Marumo Gallants – Orlando Pirates
19:30 Orbit College – Sivelile
19:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – AmaZulu
- August 13
19:30 Sekhukhune – TS Galaxy
19:30 Magesi – Stellenbosch
19:30 Golden Arrows – Richards Bay
19:30 Durban City – Chippa United
19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Polokwane City
