RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Bromley vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Bromley vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bromley vs Ipswich prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Bromley
Bromley Bromley Schedule Bromley Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
12 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Bromley, Hayes Lane
Ipswich
Ipswich Ipswich Schedule Ipswich News Ipswich Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Ipswich Win half time / Ipswich Win full time
Odds: 1.87
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the English League Cup first-round clashes is set for Tuesday at Hayes Lane, where local side Bromley hosts Ipswich Town. The gulf in class between the teams is obvious, but the home side will look to use their own ground to spring a surprise against one of the tournament favorites. I’m backing an outcome in this matchup with great value for success.

Match preview

The League Two outfit comes into this game after a solid start to the domestic campaign, having beaten Barnet 2-0 in their last outing. However, the Ravens' form remains inconsistent — just two wins in their last six matches and a lack of clinical finishing against stronger opponents. Defensively, they hold their own by their division’s standards, but against Championship-level opposition, mistakes and lapses in concentration can prove costly.

The cup tie against Ipswich will be a massive test for Bromley, whose experience against higher-tier teams is minimal. Expect the hosts to sit deep and rely on counter-attacks, but to get anything from this game, they’ll need not just discipline but ruthless efficiency with the few chances that come their way.

The Tractor Boys enter the season as one of the main contenders for Championship glory and have already shown their attacking firepower in preseason, netting 15 goals in four matches. Last season, they boasted the league’s best attacking record — 92 goals scored. They’ve maintained their attacking philosophy and are capable of dominating away from home right from the first whistle.

Even a 1-1 draw with Birmingham in their season opener doesn’t dent their confidence — the team showed grit, scoring in the 95th minute. Against Bromley, Ipswich will be looking to settle things early, using their superior class, squad depth, and physical advantage.

Probable lineups

  • Bromley: Grant Smith, Omar Sowunmi, Byron Webster, Callum Cameron, Michael Ifill, Ashley Charles, Billy Thompson, Mitchell Pinnock, Wilfried Hondemark, Corey Whitely, Michael Cheek
  • Ipswich Town: Alex Palmer, Brandon Johnson, Dara O’Shea, George Grieves, Leighton Davis, Samuel Ogbenne, Axel Matusiwa, Tyler Taylor, Harry Clarke, George Hurst, Conor Chaplin

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bromley have won just one of their last five official matches.
  • Ipswich have been winning at half-time and full-time in seven of their last eight victories.
  • The teams have never previously met in an official competition.

Prediction

The gap in class, form, and squad depth is simply too wide for an upset to be likely. Ipswich should take control from the opening minutes, get on the scoresheet before the break, and cruise to a confident victory. Our pick: 'Ipswich to win at half-time/full-time' at odds of 1.87.

Prediction on game Ipswich Win half time / Ipswich Win full time
Odds: 1.87
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction MLS USA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.56 Seattle Sounders FC Recommended 1xBet
Santos Laguna vs CD Guadalajara prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 22:05 Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 Santos Laguna Odds: 1.82 CD Guadalajara Bet now Mostbet
North Eastern Metro Stars vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup 11 aug 2025, 06:00 North-Eastern Metrostars vs Macarthur: who will reach the Australia Cup quarterfinals? North Eastern Metro Stars Odds: 1.6 Macarthur FC Bet now Melbet
South Africa vs Guinea prediction African Nations Championship 11 aug 2025, 10:00 South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 South Africa Odds: 2.44 Guinea Recommended Melbet
Uganda vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship 11 aug 2025, 13:00 Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.92 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Estoril vs Estrela da Amadora prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 11 aug 2025, 13:45 Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: will the hosts start with a win? Estoril Odds: 1.87 Estrela da Amadora Bet now 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction Super Lig Turkey 11 aug 2025, 14:30 Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.97 Kocaelispor Recommended 1xBet
FC Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 11 aug 2025, 15:45 Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.55 Vitoria de Guimaraes Bet now 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Bet now 1Win
Pafos FC vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 2.13 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Mostbet
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Bet now Mostbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.74 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores