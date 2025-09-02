Betway Championship clash between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs postponed. What’s the reason?

The fixture will not take place on its scheduled date.

The Betway Championship meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, originally set for September 21, has been pushed back.

Details: The reason lies in Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup qualifier against Kabuscorp, which is scheduled for September 20. While September 14 was considered as an alternative date, that too proved unworkable, as the MTN8 final will be staged at Mbombela Stadium on September 13, creating logistical complications.

At this stage, it remains unclear when the Chiefs-Galaxy fixture will be played. The PSL will announce a new date in due course.

Meanwhile, all tickets for the Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch showdown have been sold out. The 2025 MTN8 final will be held at Mbombela Stadium, with Orlando Pirates designated as the home side.

Reminder: The official Orlando Pirates website reported that members of the team were involved in a road accident on Sunday evening.