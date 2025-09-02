Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha

There are injured parties.

Alarming news for Pirates supporters.

Details: The official website of Orlando Pirates has reported that members of the team were involved in a road traffic accident on Sunday evening.

It is reported that the crash occurred on the R21 highway as the team was returning from Gqeberha after a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Chippa United. According to reports, the incident began with a collision between two vehicles, after which head coach Abdessalam Ouaddou and several team members exited their car to provide first aid to the victims. However, a Nissan NP200 then crashed into the stationary vehicles, resulting in serious injuries to the team.

Coach Ouaddou and five injured staff members were immediately taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care. The club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in the near future.

The club also stated that they will keep fans updated on all developments.

