RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha

Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha

There are injured parties.
Football news Today, 03:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha https://x.com/orlandopirates

Alarming news for Pirates supporters.

Details: The official website of Orlando Pirates has reported that members of the team were involved in a road traffic accident on Sunday evening.

It is reported that the crash occurred on the R21 highway as the team was returning from Gqeberha after a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Chippa United. According to reports, the incident began with a collision between two vehicles, after which head coach Abdessalam Ouaddou and several team members exited their car to provide first aid to the victims. However, a Nissan NP200 then crashed into the stationary vehicles, resulting in serious injuries to the team.

Coach Ouaddou and five injured staff members were immediately taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care. The club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in the near future.

The club also stated that they will keep fans updated on all developments.

Reminder: Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Related teams and leagues
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Game News
Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback Football news 30 aug 2025, 16:53 Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback
Related Team News
Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news Yesterday, 09:19 Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025 Football news 29 aug 2025, 11:58 Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025
Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. Symbolic team of the fourth round of the South African Betway Premiership Football news 28 aug 2025, 05:11 Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. The symbolic team of Matchday 4 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
It is now official where the MTN8 final will be played Football news 27 aug 2025, 09:47 It is now official where the MTN8 final will be played
Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury Football news 27 aug 2025, 02:16 Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury
Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United Football news 27 aug 2025, 01:50 Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5 Football news 31 aug 2025, 10:59 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5
Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane. Football news 29 aug 2025, 08:28 Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025 Football news 28 aug 2025, 04:01 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4 Football news 27 aug 2025, 15:42 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4
Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed Football news 27 aug 2025, 13:30 Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed
Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Football news 27 aug 2025, 11:12 Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores