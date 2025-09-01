Prediction on game Slovenia Total over 94,5 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 2, 2025, the EuroBasket group stage will feature a clash between the national teams of Iceland and Slovenia. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on one team’s scoring output in this contest.

Iceland

The Icelandic national team currently holds the 26th spot in the European rankings and is 50th in the world. They did not participate in the previous EuroBasket, and this tournament has been nothing short of disastrous for them. In their opening game, Iceland fell to Israel 71-83, then lost to Belgium 64-71, and in their most recent outing, were outplayed by Poland 75-84. These results have left Iceland anchored at the bottom of the group, with virtually no hope of reaching the playoffs—especially with games against group powerhouses Slovenia and France still to come.

Historically, Iceland and Slovenia have met just twice, with the Slovenians coming out on top both times.

Slovenia

Slovenia is ranked seventh in Europe and eleventh globally, boasting a roster packed with top-tier talent. The Slovenians have an impressive EuroBasket pedigree, capturing the championship in 2017 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2022, where they suffered a shock defeat to Poland.

This time around, Slovenia’s start was shaky, losing their opening games to Poland (95-105) and France (95-103). However, they bounced back in emphatic fashion, crushing Belgium 86-69. With upcoming fixtures against Israel and Iceland, Slovenia fully expects to claim confident victories and cruise into the playoffs. The team’s undisputed leader is Luka Dončić, who continues to post sensational numbers—averaging 33 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game. Heading into the matchup with Iceland, Slovenia is a clear favorite and should have no trouble taking the win.

Key facts and head-to-head

Iceland has lost 7 of its last 8 games.

Slovenia has lost 8 of its last 10 games.

Slovenia has won every head-to-head meeting with Iceland.

Iceland vs Slovenia match prediction

Slovenia enters this contest as the undisputed favorite and simply can’t afford to slip up. They feature outstanding talent, led by the phenomenal Luka Dončić, who is putting up incredible numbers and carrying the squad. Even against tough opponents, Slovenia has routinely scored over 100 points, and in head-to-heads with Iceland, they’ve always broken the 98-point barrier. That’s why we’re expecting another dominant and high-scoring win from Slovenia in this matchup. My pick for this game: Slovenia’s individual total over 94.5 points at odds of 1.65.