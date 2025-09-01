Pirates hit turbo as Shalulile smashes historic record! The symbolic team of Matchday 5 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Best players of matchweek five

This past weekend, the South African Betway Premiership played host to the fifth round of fixtures.

The action kicked off on Friday, August 29, but Siwelele and Richards Bay couldn’t find the net. The following day, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune delighted their fans, both teams continuing to set the pace at the top of the table. Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy secured routine wins, while Magesi and AmaZulu shared the spoils in a draw.

On Sunday, Orlando Pirates ran riot away at Chippa United, while Marumo Gallants let victory slip against Polokwane.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of matchweek five in the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United)

It might seem unusual to see the goalkeeper of a team that suffered a heavy defeat make the team of the week. But if not for Nwabali’s heroics, the scoreline after Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates could have been downright embarrassing. The Nigeria national team shot-stopper can’t be blamed for Chippa United’s rocky start—his performances prove why he’s regularly called up for international duty. Against the Pirates, he made five saves, commanded his area with authority, and even denied Maswanganyi from the penalty spot.

Stanley Nwabali🇳🇬 currently in action, captaining Chippa United against Orlando Pirates!



He even saved a penalty to ensure Chippa United don't go three-nil down.



Reliable🦅 pic.twitter.com/cDBrjbV6Rr — Official AGT⚽🎙️ (@Iam_agt) August 31, 2025

Right back: Pogiso Sanoka (Siwelele)

Sanoka was outstanding in his primary role: six clearances, one tackle, three interceptions, and 65% of aerial duels won. His side kept a clean sheet, and the full-back completed 11 of 15 accurate long passes, drove forward in possession, and tested the opposition keeper—causing plenty of problems and earning man of the match honors.

Centre back: Keanu Cupido (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The 27-year-old defender didn’t see much action last season, but he’s nailed down his place in the starting XI from the opening rounds of this campaign. Cupido was one of the standouts against Stellenbosch, excelling in clearances, tackles, and interceptions. It’s no surprise that his performance earned rave reviews from various statistical outlets.

Centre back: Mpho Chabatsane (Marumo Gallants)

The Marumo defender started the new season as an undisputed first-choice. Against Polokwane, Chabatsane put on a defensive clinic, barely losing out in any duels. He racked up six clearances, plus several interceptions and tackles. He also often launched attacks with long passes and wasn’t afraid to take on defenders.

Left back: Paseka Mako (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Amakhosi continue to delight their supporters with sparkling results. The team notched up another win and has yet to concede a goal in five matches. Mako delivered a flawless defensive display, earning man of the match honors against Golden Arrows. The 31-year-old, who joined from Orlando Pirates, made five interceptions and seven tackles, barely lost a duel, and ensured his side’s backline stayed rock solid.

Paseka Mako of Kaizer Chiefs is the #BetwayPrem man of the match #ThamiSoccer pic.twitter.com/Uuw84Sm5Zs — ThamiSoccer (@ThamiSoccer) August 31, 2025

Central midfielder: Sphesihle Maduna (TS Galaxy)

Maduna delivered a masterclass against Orbit College. The 25-year-old midfielder notched an assist in the opening minute and added a goal early in the second half. He tallied two key passes, won 80% of his aerial duels, and earned four fouls. Maduna also contributed defensively, playing a pivotal role in his team’s latest victory.

Central midfielder: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

Maswanganyi was superb against Chippa United. The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder opened the scoring in the 10th minute, sparking a rout, and nearly bagged a brace three minutes later. Although he missed a penalty early in the second half, his overall impact was crucial in securing the Pirates’ third straight win.

“It can happen in football. What you can say to a player who was fantastic, who had a fantastic performance?"



Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reacted to Patrick Maswanganyi's penalty miss in their 3-0 win over Chippa United. https://t.co/wbEPlzSAFZ pic.twitter.com/ysAt4lVcdq — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) September 1, 2025

Central midfielder: Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Hotto turned in another top-class display for the Pirates. The Namibian international netted his first goal of the new season against Chippa United, rifling home from inside the box just before half-time. Hotto was a constant threat, delivering a barrage of crosses and dominating in the air, earning man of the match honors.

Left winger: Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

Mahlambi makes the team of the week once again. After bagging a brace against Sivelele last round, the relentless forward was too hot for Orbit College’s defense to handle. Seluleko scored in the very first minute and added an assist. He won four fouls and now tops the scoring charts, tied with teammate Dithejane.

Right winger: Bradley Grobler (Sekhukhune)

The 37-year-old striker remains a key figure in his team’s latest victory. Since joining from SuperSport United, Grobler has already scored four goals for Sekhukhune, and he showcased his class once again against Durban City. He notched a goal, delivered two key passes, and boasted a high aerial duel win rate.

The Sniper strikes AGAIN! 🎯



120 goals for Bradley Grobler.. 10 goals away from the All Time Goal Scorer Record now! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/GOLWKTgCBO — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) August 13, 2025

Centre forward: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

There were plenty of rumors about the Namibian striker’s possible departure, but Shalulile stayed put and is fighting hard for his place. Whenever he’s started, he’s found the net. Against Stellenbosch, he scored the match-winning penalty and came close with several other chances, including a shot off the crossbar. With 130 goals, Shalulile is now the Premiership’s all-time leading scorer.

🎯 𝔸𝕃𝕃 𝕋𝕀𝕄𝔼 𝕃𝔼𝔸𝔻𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕊ℂ𝕆ℝ𝔼ℝ𝕊 🎯



Peter Shalulile wears the badge now 🤠



130 goals – the Premier Soccer League’s top gun 💥#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/ZgtcTIKspL — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 31, 2025

Head coach: Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)

Abdeslam Ouaddou came under fire early in the season after disappointing results against Marumo and Sekhukhune. But the coach has steered the Pirates out of a mini-crisis, guiding them to a third straight win. His side are also closing in on a fourth consecutive MTN8 Cup triumph, with Stellenbosch awaiting in the final on September 13.