Reinforcement from MLS. Mamelodi Sundowns sign Tsiki Ntsabeleng on loan from Dallas

A new addition for the South African champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns have decided to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes, securing a deal from Major League Soccer.

Details: As announced by FC Dallas on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, Tsiki Ntsabeleng will continue his career at Mamelodi Sundowns. The midfielder joins the South African champions on loan.

Good luck, Tsiki!



We have loaned midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC of the South African Premiership. pic.twitter.com/oBtJrRW23G — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 29, 2025

This season, Ntsabeleng has featured in 14 matches across all competitions for Dallas, registering two assists. Sundowns, meanwhile, have started the new domestic campaign with two wins and two draws.

It is worth noting that Sundowns head coach Cardozo recently confirmed that 21-year-old Tapelo Maseko will remain with the team despite rumours linking him with a move away.

