Dailysports News Football news Staying with the team? Cardoso comments on the future of Tapelo Maseko

It looks like positive news for the player.
Football news Today, 02:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Staying with the team? Cardoso comments on the future of Tapelo Maseko Photo: iDiski Times

Mamelodi Sundowns are dealing with certain issues concerning their forward Lucas Ribeiro, which forces the club to explore other options for the squad. The head coach was asked about this situation.

Details: Sundowns’ coach Cardoso confirmed that 21-year-old Tapelo Maseko will remain with the team despite speculation about his possible departure. According to the coach, someone has to fill Ribeiro’s role.

Quote: “He is a Mamelodi Sundowns player, he is part of the team. And from what I see within the club, I don’t see any intention to let him go. Of course, he is working well, but when you don’t have Lucas Ribeiro, who usually plays on the right side where he could also feature, it opens up more opportunities for players who can operate in those positions, and obviously he is fighting hard to claim his place,” said Cardoso.

In their previous match, Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out by Orlando Pirates in a penalty shootout in the MTN8 semi-final. Next up, they face Kaizer Chiefs in the fourth round of the Betway Championship.

Reminder: Lucas Ribeiro intends to terminate his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. He is prepared to take radical steps and bring his case before the FIFA Football Tribunal.

