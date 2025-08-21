RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lucas Ribeiro plans to appeal to the FIFA Football Tribunal. What’s the reason?

The player is ready to take drastic measures.
Football news Today, 05:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lucas Ribeiro enjoyed an excellent season with Mamelodi Sundowns and is now looking to move clubs. However, complications have arisen.

Details: According to Lorenz Keller, Lucas Ribeiro intends to terminate his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. He is prepared to take radical steps and bring his case before the FIFA Football Tribunal.

Quote: “I believe I have grounds to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, which I will explain before the FIFA Football Tribunal,” the player stated.

The Brazilian is represented by the law firm Dupont-Hissel, which is currently handling the Diarra case.

Reminder: In the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals, Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates. Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

