Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025

Football news Today, 03:25
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

In the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals, Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: What you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates met last week in the first leg of the semifinals. The visitors took the lead in the first half, but the Pirates salvaged a late equalizer in the 87th minute. The match ended in a 1–1 draw.

Since then, both teams played one match each in the Betway Championship. Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Maritzburg United 2–0 away in the third round, while Orlando Pirates also secured a victory, narrowly beating Stellenbosch 1–0 at home.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: When and where is the match?

The second leg of the MTN8 semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off at 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.

