Prediction on game Win Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Strasbourg and Brøndby are set to clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off qualifying round. The match will take place on Thursday, August 21, kicking off at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Match preview

Strasbourg, representing Ligue 1, finished seventh in the table last season, earning a shot at European competition. Their pre-season featured five friendlies: two wins, two defeats, and a draw. In the new Ligue 1 campaign, Strasbourg kicked off with an away victory over Metz, 1-0, netting the decisive goal in the 86th minute.

Brøndby began their Conference League journey earlier, entering in the second qualifying round. The Danes drew 1-1 with HB Tórshavn in the first leg, then edged them 1-0 at home. In the third round, Brøndby pulled off a sensational comeback: after a 0-3 away loss to Víkingur Reykjavík, they thrashed their rivals 4-0 at home. In the Danish Superliga, Brøndby have played five matches, winning four.

Match facts and H2H

Strasbourg are unbeaten in three consecutive matches: two wins and a draw.

Brøndby are riding a three-game winning streak.

Brøndby have lost just once in their last five matches.

These clubs have never met in an official match before.

Probable line-ups

Strasbourg: Penders; Amo-Ameyaw, Mwanga, Gogsberg, Sylla, Samuels-Smith; Paes, Ananas, Barco; Bakwa, Panicelli

Brøndby: Pentz; Kluiber, Lauritsen, Binks; Divkovic, Spierings, Nartey, Kolert; Vallis, Ambech, Bundgaard

Prediction

Strasbourg, hailing from one of Europe's top leagues, are clear favorites for this showdown. My tip: a home win at odds of 1.55.