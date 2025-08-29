Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5

This weekend in the Betway Championship, the fifth round will take place, running from Friday to Sunday, August 29–31.

The round will kick off on Friday with Sivelile hosting Richards Bay. The following day brings a packed slate of fixtures. Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Stellenbosch, AmaZulu head away to face Magese, Sekhukhune host Durban City, and Golden Arrows lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs.

On Sunday, August 31, only two matches are scheduled: Marumo Gallants at home against Polokwane City, and Orlando Pirates visiting Chippa United.

Our team brings you the complete schedule, results, and updated standings for the latest round of the Betway Championship.

Kick-off times – СЕТ

Betway Championship. Round Five

August 29

19:30 Sivelile – Richards Bay

August 30

15:00 Stellenbosch – Mamelodi Sundowns

15:00 Magese – AmaZulu

17:30 Sekhukhune – Durban City

17:30 Golden Arrows – Kaizer Chiefs

20:00 Orbit College – TS Galaxy

August 31

15:00 Marumo Gallants – Polokwane City

15:00 Chippa United – Orlando Pirates

Betway Championship. League Table