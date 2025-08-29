Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Kaizer Chiefs are set to travel to Golden Arrows for the fifth round of the Betway Championship. The clash takes place on Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 17:30 Central European Time. Here’s your comprehensive preview and prediction.

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs: Match preview

Golden Arrows kicked off the new Betway Championship season with a 1-3 defeat to Sivelele. Despite dominating possession, the Arrows lacked sharpness up front and were deservedly beaten. However, they bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Richards Bay, followed by a 1-1 draw against Durban City, and in the latest round snatched all three points from Magezi with a goal in the second minute of added time. Golden Arrows now sit fifth in the table with seven points and a goal difference of 5:5.

Kaizer Chiefs have learned their lesson from last season’s disappointing ninth-place finish and have started the new campaign impressively. In the opening round, Chiefs beat Stellenbosch 2-0 away, followed by back-to-back 1-0 victories over Polokwane City and Richards Bay. In the previous round, the Amakhosi held Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw, securing a point. They are now second in the table with 10 points and remarkably have yet to concede a goal.

Match facts and head-to-head

Golden Arrows are unbeaten in three straight matches, while Kaizer Chiefs are unbeaten in five.

Golden Arrows have scored at least once in each of their last seven games.

Kaizer Chiefs have yet to concede a single goal in the league.

Last season, Golden Arrows defeated Kaizer Chiefs twice: 1-0 and 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Golden Arrows: Ngcobo, Shitolo, Mabaso, Komara, Mantshiane, Phillips, Sithole, Zwane, Maxwell, Dion, Mtanti.

Kaizer Chiefs: Petersen, Mako, Monyane, Macheke, Inacio Miguel, Sele, Shabalala, Mtetwa, Lilepo, Mmodi, Duba.

Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have made an impressive start, but now face a tough away trip against a resilient opponent ready to put up a fight. Golden Arrows did the double over the Amakhosi last season, but repeating that feat now seems a tall order. Prediction: total goals under 2, odds 1.8.