Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback

Orlando leader could feature in tomorrow's match

Orlando Pirates have shared positive news about winger Relebohile Mofokeng's fitness ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Chippa United.

The player's absence from the match against Orbit College (1-0) came as a surprise to fans. Head coach Abdessalam Ouaddou explained the decision was based on medical advice. Previously, Mofokeng had featured in all six matches of the season. Now, the Buccaneers have hinted that the South African starlet could make his return to the pitch as soon as the next game.

It's worth noting that Orlando's start to the season has been inconsistent, with the team sitting only ninth, having collected six points from home wins over Stellenbosch and Orbit College. However, reaching the MTN8 Cup final has certainly boosted the squad's confidence.