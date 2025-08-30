RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback

Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback

Orlando leader could feature in tomorrow's match
Football news Today, 16:53
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Mofokeng close to Pirates return after injury setback Photo: x.com/orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates have shared positive news about winger Relebohile Mofokeng's fitness ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Chippa United.

The player's absence from the match against Orbit College (1-0) came as a surprise to fans. Head coach Abdessalam Ouaddou explained the decision was based on medical advice. Previously, Mofokeng had featured in all six matches of the season. Now, the Buccaneers have hinted that the South African starlet could make his return to the pitch as soon as the next game.

It's worth noting that Orlando's start to the season has been inconsistent, with the team sitting only ninth, having collected six points from home wins over Stellenbosch and Orbit College. However, reaching the MTN8 Cup final has certainly boosted the squad's confidence.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:58 Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025
Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. Symbolic team of the fourth round of the South African Betway Premiership Football news 28 aug 2025, 05:11 Nabi leads Kaizer Chiefs to success. The symbolic team of Matchday 4 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
It is now official where the MTN8 final will be played Football news 27 aug 2025, 09:47 It is now official where the MTN8 final will be played
Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury Football news 27 aug 2025, 02:16 Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury
Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United Football news 27 aug 2025, 01:50 Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United
Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why Football news 26 aug 2025, 14:17 Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5 Football news Today, 15:56 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 5
Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane. Football news Yesterday, 08:28 Solid reinforcement! Siwelele sign former Kaizer Chiefs player Tebogo Potsane.
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025 Football news 28 aug 2025, 04:01 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 30, 2025
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4 Football news 27 aug 2025, 15:42 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4
Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed Football news 27 aug 2025, 13:30 Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed
Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Football news 27 aug 2025, 11:12 Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores