It is now official where the MTN8 final will be played

Where Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch will clash.

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch will meet in the MTN8 final for the second year running. The venue for this year’s showdown has now been confirmed.

Details: The PSL has officially announced that the 2025 MTN8 final will take place at Mbombela Stadium. Orlando Pirates will be designated as the home side.

Two venues were in contention to host the decider – Moses Mabhida Stadium and Mbombela. Last year, the former staged the final, but this time the decision was made to switch.

The final will be played on September 13. The Buccaneers are chasing a historic fourth consecutive title, while Stellenbosch are still in pursuit of their first-ever MTN8 trophy.

Reminder: Last year’s final was held at Moses Mabhida Stadium. On that occasion, Orlando Pirates also faced Stellenbosch, and the Buccaneers came out on top with a 3–1 victory.