Betis aims to retain Antony: negotiations with Manchester United continue

Real Betis plans to initiate new talks with Manchester United to keep the Brazilian winger Antony at the club for the next season.

Despite a challenging stint in Manchester, Antony's loan move to Betis in January has reignited his career. With the Andalusians, he managed to score three goals and provide two assists in La Liga matches, aiding Manuel Pellegrini's team in their fight for fifth place and a Champions League spot.

Betis also harbors hopes of reaching the Conference League final, with Antony playing a crucial role in these ambitions.

The club's sporting director, Manu Fajardo, confirmed that efforts to retain the player are underway, although no concrete progress has been made in the negotiations yet.

See also: Manchester United monitors Betis midfielder Cardoso

"It would be a personal satisfaction to bring Antony to Betis," noted Fajardo. "But it is the result of teamwork. While I am responsible for the sporting aspect, many people are involved in this process. It's too early to discuss details, but we will do everything possible to keep Antony with us."

According to the Daily Telegraph, Betis currently lacks the funds for a full purchase of the 25-year-old's contract, while Manchester United values him at around 45 million euros.

Amid salary cap reductions at Old Trafford, a compromise might be possible: Betis is willing to offer a loan extension for the season with an increased share in the salary payment and a purchase option in 2026.

Meanwhile, United, eager to part ways with the player, is open to negotiations but may insist on a mandatory purchase to finalize the deal.