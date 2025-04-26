RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Betis aims to retain Antony: negotiations with Manchester United continue

Betis aims to retain Antony: negotiations with Manchester United continue

Football news Today, 04:59
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Betis aims to retain Antony: negotiations with Manchester United continue Photo: https://x.com/Football__Tweet/Author unknownn

Real Betis plans to initiate new talks with Manchester United to keep the Brazilian winger Antony at the club for the next season.

Despite a challenging stint in Manchester, Antony's loan move to Betis in January has reignited his career. With the Andalusians, he managed to score three goals and provide two assists in La Liga matches, aiding Manuel Pellegrini's team in their fight for fifth place and a Champions League spot.

Betis also harbors hopes of reaching the Conference League final, with Antony playing a crucial role in these ambitions.

The club's sporting director, Manu Fajardo, confirmed that efforts to retain the player are underway, although no concrete progress has been made in the negotiations yet.

"It would be a personal satisfaction to bring Antony to Betis," noted Fajardo. "But it is the result of teamwork. While I am responsible for the sporting aspect, many people are involved in this process. It's too early to discuss details, but we will do everything possible to keep Antony with us."

According to the Daily Telegraph, Betis currently lacks the funds for a full purchase of the 25-year-old's contract, while Manchester United values him at around 45 million euros.

Amid salary cap reductions at Old Trafford, a compromise might be possible: Betis is willing to offer a loan extension for the season with an increased share in the salary payment and a purchase option in 2026.

Meanwhile, United, eager to part ways with the player, is open to negotiations but may insist on a mandatory purchase to finalize the deal.

Related teams and leagues
Real Betis Manchester United English Premier League LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Today, 03:24 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
53’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
56’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
60’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
18’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
18’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Football Today Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores