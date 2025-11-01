ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Best in the world! Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr. lead in an intriguing metric

Best in the world! Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr. lead in an intriguing metric

Real Madrid forwards keep on stunning the world
Football news Today, 03:57
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Mbappe & Vinicius Junior Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have emerged as leaders among Europe's top five leagues in a fascinating statistical category.

Details: Football Insider has shared a compelling stat about Los Blancos’ stars: Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are the only players across Europe’s top five leagues to have touched the ball more than 80 times inside the opposition’s penalty area. Mbappé has registered 83 such touches, while Vinícius boasts 89.

Worth noting: Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips 01 November 2025

Xabi Alonso continues to implement attacking football with his squad, and this stat from Real Madrid’s stars is further proof. After ten rounds in La Liga, Real Madrid sit atop the table with 27 points.

Read also: “For Me, It’s an Honour”: Kylian Mbappé Comments on Winning the Golden Boot

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Endrick Transfer news Today, 05:34 Endrick to leave Real? Talks with Lyon near completion
A Reunion with Former Teammates: Trent Eagerly Awaits Clash with Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 15:18 A Reunion with Former Teammates: Trent Eagerly Awaits Clash with Liverpool
“For Me, It’s an Honour”: Kylian Mbappé Comments on Winning the Golden Boot Football news Yesterday, 11:47 “For Me, It’s an Honour”: Kylian Mbappé Comments on Winning the Golden Boot
Claude Makelele, assistant coach of Swansea City looks on from the sideline during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 07:47 Career change! Former Real, Chelsea and PSG player unexpectedly chosen as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant
Debut alert! Marcelo makes an epic entrance in media football Football news Yesterday, 05:41 Debut alert! Marcelo makes an epic entrance in media football
All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia Football news 30 oct 2025, 17:36 All the bad is behind! Trent Alexander-Arnold could play against Valencia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores