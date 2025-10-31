Prediction on game Real Madrid Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 11th round of La Liga, Real Madrid face Valencia on Saturday, November 1. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my recommended bet for the encounter.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have won their last five matches.

Los Blancos have scored at least once in 14 consecutive games.

Valencia have won only one of their last six matches, losing three of them.

Real Madrid have won all their home games this season.

After ten rounds, Real have netted 22 goals — the second-best attack in La Liga.

In 38% of their matches this season, Real have scored in both halves.

Real have not lost a single match to nil this season.

They have kept clean sheets in 46% of their fixtures.

Valencia defeated Real Madrid 2–1 in their most recent head-to-head encounter.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Match Preview

In their previous outing, Real Madrid claimed a crucial 2–1 victory over Barcelona. Los Blancos have now won nine of their ten La Liga fixtures and sit atop the standings with 27 points, five clear of second place. They boast the league’s second-best attack with 22 goals and continue to deliver strong performances across all competitions. Real are not only dominating domestically but also thriving in the UEFA Champions League, where they’ve won all three group-stage matches.

Valencia, meanwhile, narrowly avoided relegation last season. This campaign has also been turbulent, with the team once again hovering around the drop zone. The Bats earned convincing wins against Getafe (3–0) and Athletic Bilbao (2–0), but since that triumph over the Basques, they haven’t managed a single La Liga victory, recording three defeats and two draws. However, midweek brought a boost — a 5–0 Copa del Rey win over Maracena. In the league, though, Valencia sit 18th with nine points from ten rounds, and their battle for survival is only beginning.

Probable Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

Valencia: Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Santamaria, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Prediction

Real Madrid are in phenomenal form, especially after their victory over Barcelona. Valencia, by contrast, are struggling, and this will be a daunting challenge for them in Madrid. I suggest a bet on Real Madrid’s individual total over 2.5 goals.