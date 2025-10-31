“For Me, It’s an Honour”: Kylian Mbappé Comments on Winning the Golden Boot

The striker shared his thoughts on receiving the prestigious individual award.

Kylian Mbappé has been crowned Europe’s top scorer, earning the Golden Boot for his outstanding performances. The Frenchman took to Instagram to reflect on the achievement.

Details: Mbappé wrote that it was a great honour to win the first Golden Boot of his career and expressed gratitude to his teammates.

Quote: “My first Golden Boot. It’s an honour to win it for the first time and to be recognised as Europe’s top goalscorer. A huge thank you to all my teammates and everyone at Real Madrid for helping me every day to bring out my best version. None of this would have been possible without you. And finally, I want to thank all the Madridistas for the love you’ve shown me from the very beginning. See you tomorrow at the Bernabéu. Hala Madrid,” wrote Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid will face Valencia in their Matchday 11 La Liga fixture on Saturday, November 1. The game at the Bernabéu kicks off at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: Real Madrid’s 27-year-old right-back and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold will be available for Saturday’s La Liga match.