Benzema's club won a crushing victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia

In the 4th round of the Saudi Arabian Pro League, Al-Ittihad, the club for which French forward Karim Benzema plays, achieved a resounding victory against Al-Wahda. The match took place at the King Abdulaziz Stadium in Mecca and ended with a score of 3-0 in favor of the visiting team.

In the middle of the second half, Romarinho opened the scoring with an assist from N'Golo Kante. A few minutes later, Jota increased the visitors' lead with a pass from Igor Coronado. In the 73rd minute, Coronado scored the third goal from a pass by Romarinho.

Benzema suffered a thigh injury towards the end of the first half and was substituted.

With 12 points, Al-Ittihad is leading the Saudi Arabian Pro League standings. Al-Wahda, with six points, occupies the sixth position.

Al-Wahda Mecca 0-3 Al-Ittihad Jeddah (0-0, 0-3)

Goals: 0-1 - 63' Romarinho, 0-2 - 67' Jota, 0-3 - 73' Coronado.

Al-Wahda: Atiya, Al-Moualad, El Yamik, Bakshween, Hausawi (Al-Bukhari, 69), Noor (Al-Akuz, 69), Al-Ghamdi (Ighalo, 69), Fajr, Al-Kahtani (Najji, 89), Al-Hajji (Al-Tumbukti, 77), Anselmo.

Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Shengiti (Al-Olayan, 76), Hausawi, Sharahili, Bamasud, Kante, Fabinho (Farkan, 76), Coronado (Al-Jamaan, 76), Benzema (Jota, 42), Romarinho (Kamara, 85), Amdalla.

Yellow cards: Anselmo (45), Noor (45), Amdalla (61).