Bénie Traoré: The 21-Year-Old Ivorian Winger Lighting Up Swiss Football
Khaled Hegazy
One of the breakthrough players of the 2024–2025 Swiss Super League season is Bénie Adama Traoré. Following his summer transfer from Sheffield United to FC Basel, the 21-year-old Ivorian winger has rapidly established himself as a vital offensive weapon.
Rapid Rise in Switzerland
After adapting seamlessly to life in the Swiss top flight, Traoré has racked up 10 goals and 7 assists in 31 league games, starting 27 of them. Across all competitions, he has 11 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances, underlining his consistency and impact.
Career Path: From ASEC to Europe
- Born November 30, 2002, in Ouragahio, Ivory Coast
- Began at ASEC Mimosas, then moved to BK Häcken (Sweden) in 2021, scoring 15 goals in 41 games
- Signed by Sheffield United in July 2023, briefly loaned to FC Nantes in early 2024
- Officially joined FC Basel in July 2024, penning a deal through 2028
Rising International Profile
Traoré was called up to the Ivory Coast national team for the first time in September 2024. Since then, he has gained five caps, making his debut in victories against Zambia and Chad in AFCON 2025 qualifiers.
