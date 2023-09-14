RU RU NG NG
Main News Ben Chilwell names his top five defenders in English Premier League history

The left-back of Chelsea and the England national team Ben Chilwell named his top 5 full-backs in the history of the Premier League.

In an interview with Chelsea News, Chilwell was asked to name the five best defensive players in the history of the Premier League, in his opinion.

The choice of England defender fell on the legendary Chelsea football player Ashley Cole. Ben put long-time Manchester United captain Harry Neville in second place, and his partner Patrice Evra in third. Rounding out the list is the current Liverpool duo of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In this list, the 26-year-old Chelsea defender did not include his teammate and ‘The Blues’ captain Reece James, with whom they won the Champions League under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel. Benjamin risks backlash and criticism from ‘The Blues’ fans for comments like these.

Reece James has been plagued by injuries throughout almost his entire career. By the way, the Chelsea captain is still recovering from an injury; his return date is not yet known. Chilwell himself has never played the full 90 minutes this season.

