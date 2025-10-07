Beer festival turns into brawl – Sané gets into a fight at Oktoberfest

ES ES FR FR
German star loses his cool
Football news Today, 10:03
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Galatasaray's Turkish-based footballer Leroy Sané found himself at the center of an incident during the iconic Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.

Details: According to Bild, a festival-goer approached the player and shouted an insult at him—"To hell with Galatasaray." A brief scuffle broke out between them immediately after.

Sané later commented on the incident himself, admitting that he had lost his composure.

“I was provoked for a long time and personally insulted inside the festival tent. Galatasaray was also targeted with abuse. In the tense atmosphere, I was pushed and a brief altercation erupted. Of course, I should have remained calm. I've learned my lesson from this,” the German footballer told Bild.

Reminder: In the summer of 2025, Sané joined Galatasaray as a free agent. Since then, he has played 9 matches, scored one goal, and provided two assists.

