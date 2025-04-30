Beat Messi and Neymar. Rafinha breaks two Champions League records at once

Barcelona hosts Inter in the first UEFA Champions League semi-final. The match, played on Wednesday, April 30, turned into a landmark night for Raphinha.

Details: The Brazilian winger delivered an assist to Ferran Torres, taking his tally to eight assists and 12 goals. With a combined total of 20 goal contributions, he has now outperformed Lionel Messi’s previous best of 19 in a single Champions League campaign.

Moreover, as reported by Squawka, Raphinha has become the first Brazilian player in Barcelona’s history to notch 20 goal contributions in a single season.

Incidentally, Yamal became the second-youngest player ever to appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final, with only Julian Draxler having done it at a younger age. Yamal also became the youngest footballer ever to score at this stage of the tournament. He is currently 17 years and 291 days old.

Reminder: Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring in the match, became the fastest goalscorer in the history of Champions League semi-finals. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne.