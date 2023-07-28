Bayern take decisive step towards Kane transfer

Bayern are not losing ground in an attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the management of Bayern was going to meet personally with the head of Tottenham Hotspur Daniel Levy. At the meeting, the Catalans want to discuss the details of a possible deal with Kane.

It is expected that representatives of the Spanish and English club will meet on July 28.

It is noted that earlier the English club did not agree to an offer from Bayern in the amount of 80 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that Tottenham are still ready to sell Kane in the summer transfer window, but this will happen if the captain does not want to renew the contract with the Londoners.

In the last season of the English Premier League, Kane played 38 matches in which he scored 30 goals and gave three assists.

Kane is a Tottenham academy graduate and has been with the first team since 2011. It is noteworthy that in his entire career the football player has not won a single trophy with the club.