Bayern ready to sell seven players for Kane

Football news Today, 15:55
Bayern ready to sell seven players for Kane

Munich's Bayern is reportedly considering selling seven players in the summer transfer window to raise funds for the purchase of Tottenham's striker and England international, Harry Kane, according to Sky Sport Deutschland.

According to the source, the German club is hoping to generate the most income from Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who could be sold for €40-50 million. Bayern is looking to receive €35-40 million for French defender Benjamin Pavard. Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is valued at €20 million by the Munich club. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer could be sold for €8-10 million, while German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel could fetch €5-8 million. Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is valued at €15 million, and French defender Bouna Sarr is expected to be sold for €1-3 million.

Kane, a product of Tottenham's youth system, has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has made 435 appearances for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, he has yet to win a trophy with the club. Kane's main achievement at Tottenham is reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
