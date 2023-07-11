Bayern ready third offer for Harry Kane

According to L'Equipe, Bayern Munich is not giving up on their attempts to acquire Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

According to the source, the German club is preparing a third offer for the English club, which could range from €90 million to €95 million. However, Bayern Munich's management acknowledges that they may have to spend €100 million to purchase the striker. Nevertheless, even this amount may not be enough as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wants €140 million for the player.

Earlier reports stated that Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to offer Kane a new contract with a salary increase to nearly €25 million per year.

Kane, a product of Tottenham Hotspur's youth system, has been a part of the club's senior squad since 2011. He has made a total of 435 appearances for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has yet to win any trophies with the club. Kane's notable achievement with Tottenham Hotspur was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.