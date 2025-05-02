Bayern officially announces Eric Dier's departure at the end of the season

This summer, Bayern is set to overhaul its defensive line, and today the club has revealed one of its decisions.

Details: On its official website, Bayern confirmed that central defender Eric Dier will leave the club as a free agent.

The English footballer joined Bayern from Tottenham last winter. During his stint in Munich, he registered 2 goals and 1 assist in 45 appearances for the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dier is expected to sign a three-year contract with Monaco in the near future.

Reminder: Yesterday, it was reported that Bayern midfielder João Palhinha has no intention of leaving the club, despite limited playing time.