Bayern officially announces Eric Dier's departure at the end of the season
Football news Today, 05:51Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
This summer, Bayern is set to overhaul its defensive line, and today the club has revealed one of its decisions.
Details: On its official website, Bayern confirmed that central defender Eric Dier will leave the club as a free agent.
The English footballer joined Bayern from Tottenham last winter. During his stint in Munich, he registered 2 goals and 1 assist in 45 appearances for the club.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Dier is expected to sign a three-year contract with Monaco in the near future.
Reminder: Yesterday, it was reported that Bayern midfielder João Palhinha has no intention of leaving the club, despite limited playing time.
